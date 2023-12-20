Historic Constitutional Revisions Ratified by Bulgarian Parliament in Decisive Vote

In a landmark session on Wednesday, Bulgaria's Parliament decisively passed a bill amending and supplementing the country's Constitution. The pivotal amendment, moved by GERB-SDS, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) on July 28, received a resounding 165-71 vote, with one abstention.

The affirmative votes hailed predominantly from GERB-SDS, WCC-DB, and DPS factions, while BSP, Vazrazhdane, and There Is Such a People expressed opposition. Notably, MP Boyko Rashkov of WCC-DB abstained from the vote.

This monumental bill achieved approval in a roll-call vote as its third and final reading. Prior to the vote, National Assembly Deputy Chair Nikola Minchev of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria elaborated on the bill's content, having previously secured passage on first reading on December 8 and on second reading on December 19.

Crucially, to be ratified, the amendments necessitated approval across all three readings by a minimum of two-thirds of the 240 MPs, equivalent to 160 votes.

These comprehensive revisions bring significant reforms to Bulgaria's judicial system, curtail certain presidential powers, and institute measures aimed at democratizing the election process for members of regulatory and control authorities.

The passage of these amendments marks a profound shift in Bulgaria's constitutional landscape, signaling a crucial step towards institutional reform and modernization.

The changes:

The recently adopted constitutional amendments bring significant changes, particularly in the limitations imposed on the president's authority in forming an interim government. Under the revised framework, a caretaker prime minister will now be selected from a specified pool of candidates, excluding the president of the Supreme Court of Cassation due to constitutional criticism.

The pool of potential caretaker prime ministers will consist of candidates including the National Assembly chairman, the governor or deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, the chair or deputy chair of the Audit Chamber, and the ombudsman or deputy ombudsman.

Further amendments involve a reduction in the Prosecutor General's tenure from 7 to 5 years without the option of re-election. Additionally, the Supreme Judicial Council has been split into two entities: the SJC with 15 members and the Prosecutor's Council with 10 members.

Another noteworthy change allows Bulgarians with dual citizenship to serve as Members of Parliament if they have resided in the country for the preceding 18 months, as per the revised Constitution.

Reactions:

During a recent parliamentary address, Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane," vehemently criticized the government, accusing it of comprising individuals he labeled as "criminals." He cited recent events, including a court ruling deeming the dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army illegal, as indicative of a larger issue of lawlessness and power dynamics.

Kostadinov's impassioned speech touched on concerns about oligarch influence and power plays within Bulgaria, attributing decisions to what he termed as "murderers" and warning about the consequences of constitutional changes made by what he referred to as a wealthy elite.

The Speaker of the Parliament, Rosen Zhelyazkov, issued a reprimand but refrained from removing Kostadinov from sessions, citing the situation as a deliberate provocation.

Justice Minister Atanas Slavov described the amendments as a crucial stride toward Bulgaria's alignment with European democratic standards. Emphasized the assurance of Bulgaria's continued active role within the EU, highlighting the reinforcement of a parliamentary republic prioritizing pluralism over autocratic decision-making.

Hristo Ivanov, co-leader of WCC-DB, labeled this as the true commencement of judicial reform, aiming for genuine court independence adhering to European standards. Acknowledged the possibility of achieving national objectives despite ideological divisions.

WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov celebrated the shift in Bulgaria's societal contract after 33 years, expressing optimism for a fairer European state. Emphasized the importance of appointing professionals to positions affected by the constitutional changes.

DPS floor leader Delyan Peevski welcomed the transformation into a full parliamentary republic, emphasizing enhanced oversight over caretaker governments. He expressed anticipation for upcoming judicial legislation discussions.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov affirmed the fulfillment of promises made, highlighting the successful support of 69 MPs, emphasizing the upcoming budget discussions as a critical agenda.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova criticized the amendments as damaging to Bulgaria, particularly highlighting concerns about dual citizenship for MPs and ministers. Accused the reform of lacking a genuine pursuit of judicial independence.

Stanislav Balabanov of There Is Such a People strongly opposed the amendments, labeling the session as shameful and emphasizing their intention to challenge the changes in the Constitutional Court. Criticized the amendments as consolidating power and permitting control by an under-representative majority.