At Least 100 Palestinians Killed In Night Of Terror In Gaza

At least 100 Palestinians were killed last night during rocket attacks on Gaza by Israel, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said, the BBC reported.

Heavy fighting is taking place in the streets of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

In his evening briefing, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israel Defense Forces were "intensifying and deepening their operation" in the second-largest city of Khan Yunis to destroy "Hamas strongholds" there. According to him, the Israeli military has so far uncovered "1,500 Hamas tunnel shafts and routes in Gaza. 100 Palestinians were killed yesterday in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, the Hamas-run Health Ministry announced."

Early this morning there were large explosions in southern Gaza. About 6 hours within 15 minutes about a dozen strikes were carried out in the Palestinian territory within 15 minutes

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council vote on Israel's ceasefire will resume after the vote was postponed yesterday.

Negotiators are trying to agree on wording that will not be vetoed by Washington - for example, replacing the word "ceasefire" with "urgent cessation of hostilities." The US vetoed the latest draft resolution because of its wording.

Ahead of the vote, aid organizations expressed anger and frustration at the continued plight of Gaza's civilian population.

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog has said his country is ready for a new humanitarian pause, but Hamas has refused to negotiate as the military conflict in Israel continues.

Meanwhile, the Israeli air defense system intercepted six rockets fired from the territory of Lebanon, and in response an Israeli Air Force plane struck the launcher and a detachment of Lebanese fighters, the press service of the army reported.

"After air raid sirens sounded in the Iftah area of northern Israel, the army's air defense system successfully intercepted six rockets fired from Lebanon. In response, an Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked both the launcher and a terrorist unit in Lebanon, which fired at Israel," the statement said. "Furthermore, the plane struck a Hizbollah military facility on the territory of Lebanon," the press service added.

The Israeli military department added that two soldiers were wounded in shelling of an army post near the settlement of Malkiya in northern Israel.