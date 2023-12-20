Red Alert: Sofia's Air Quality Hits Dangerous Levels

A concerning breach of air quality standards has been raised by the civic platform, https://airsofia.info/, triggering a red flag for the city's air pollution crisis.

Reports indicate a startling doubling of pollution levels in various parts of Sofia, hitting a staggering 50 micrograms per cubic meter, way beyond acceptable limits.

This morning, the highest contamination has been observed in neighborhoods such as "Suhata Reka," "Yavorov," "Hristo Smirnenski," and "Zona B5." Moreover, the concentration of fine dust particles has surged dramatically along significant thoroughfares like "Tsarigradsko shose" boulevard, the "Lozenets" district, and several central zones within the city.

The severity of this pollution spike underscores an immediate and pressing concern for the city's residents and their well-being. The hazardous levels not only pose a threat to public health but also raise alarming environmental apprehensions.

The issue demands swift and comprehensive action from local authorities to mitigate the adverse effects and safeguard the populace from the perils of prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels.