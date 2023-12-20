Optimism on the Rise: Bulgarians Embrace Joy, Anticipate Better Year Ahead
Bulgaria experiences a surge in optimism as the latest Trend survey unveils a remarkable shift in the nation's mood. According to the findings conducted between December 1-7, 2023, with 1,008 respondents through face-to-face interviews, a staggering two-thirds of Bulgarians report feeling notably happier in the past year, marking a significant rise from previous years.
The survey reflects a notable uptick in personal happiness, with 64% of respondents defining themselves as happy in the past year, showcasing a promising trend compared to the preceding three years. This surge has effectively restored happiness levels to pre-pandemic norms, marking a 7% increase from December 2022.
Amidst this positive wave, pessimism has taken a noteworthy dip, witnessing a decrease of over 20% since 2020. Though still the majority at 57%, the decline is striking, signifying a shifting mindset among Bulgarians. Moreover, the assessment of the past year as "good" has surged, with 28% defining 2023 positively, a marked increase from previous years.
Breaking down the demographics, the younger population (18-29 years) stands out as the most optimistic, aligning with historical trends, while negativity tends to increase with age. The survey indicates a shift in perceptions regarding the future as well, with 40% expecting a better year for Bulgaria in 2024, echoing a more positive outlook.
In terms of personal life, 59% of Bulgarians rate the past year favorably, marking the highest level since 2019. However, views regarding professional and financial aspects are comparatively less optimistic, with 32% and 22% respectively expressing satisfaction.
An interesting observation emerges regarding the evolving perception of the Christmas spirit, with 48% feeling that it has changed in recent years. This sentiment is more pronounced among those over 40 and residents of smaller towns and villages.
The survey highlights a growing sense of optimism among Bulgarians, reflecting a positive shift in their outlook for the future. With a majority expressing increased happiness and positive expectations for the coming year, the nation seems poised for brighter days ahead.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » New 'Help Me' App in Bulgaria Aims to Combat Domestic Violence
- » Bulgaria Sees Surge in Q3 Labour Costs: Up by 15.1% Year-on-Year
- » No Blue And Green Zone In Sofia During Holidays
- » Bulgaria's Just Transition: EU Injects EUR 1.2 Billion to Transform Coal Regions into Green Hubs
- » 'Trakia' Highway Tragedy: Man Lost His Life In Turkish Truck Collision
- » Compassionate Initiative: Metropolitan Municipality's Holiday Aid for Homeless Individuals