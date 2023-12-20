Landmark Ruling: Trump Barred from Colorado's 2024 Presidential Run

In a landmark decision that could resonate nationwide, the Colorado Supreme Court has excluded former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential ballot. Citing the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban," the court ruled 4-3, deeming Trump ineligible as a presidential candidate, CNN reported.

The ruling, pending Trump's appeal to the US Supreme Court by January 4, places a temporary hold on the decision, potentially influencing the nation's electoral landscape. Although confined to Colorado, the historic verdict is expected to reverberate throughout the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.

The state's election authorities have emphasized the urgency to resolve the matter before January 5, the statutory deadline to finalize the GOP primary candidate list scheduled for March 5.

Highlighting Trump's alleged role in the Capitol insurrection, the majority opinion underscored his active encouragement and support during the chaotic events, asserting his direct involvement in the unrest.

The court's rejection of Trump's free speech defense emphasized the January 6 speech as unprotected by the First Amendment, signifying a pivotal legal stance on the former president's actions.

The 14th Amendment, ratified post-Civil War, prohibits officials who engage in insurrection from future office, but its interpretation regarding the presidency has remained ambiguous, applied sparingly since 1919.

The Colorado Supreme Court's decision is notable as all seven justices were appointed by Democratic governors, sparking discussions about the court's partisan composition.