COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 241 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Two hundred and forty-one new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. There were no deaths with confirmed coronavirus infection, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were established after 2,104 tests were performed (11.45 percent were positive). Of these people, 53.53% had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,332,342. They were established after 11,516,671 tests.

Active cases are 4,212.

There are 365 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 32 of whom are in intensive care units.

41 patients with coronavirus have been admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours. A little over half of them (51.22%) were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 89 people have been cured, which makes the total number of people in the country who have overcome the pandemic and who have recovered is 1,289,467.

In the last 24 hours, 173 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,723,940.

