Burgas Set to Host Inaugural International AI Olympiad

Bulgaria is gearing up to become the epicenter of cutting-edge advancements in technology as it prepares to host the world's first International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence. Revealed by the Education and Science Ministry, this pioneering event is slated to take place in the scenic city of Burgas, nestled along the Black Sea, in the summer of 2024. The enthusiasm surrounding this initiative is evident, with teams from 15 countries and top-tier university representatives already expressing keen interest in participating.

During an accolade ceremony for Bulgaria's cybersecurity team, Education and Science Minister Galin Tzokov proudly highlighted the remarkable traction gained by the upcoming AI Olympiad. Comprising talented individuals aged 14 to 25, the cybersecurity team showcased their mettle by securing the 19th spot at the EU Cybersecurity Challenge.

Reflecting on Bulgaria's history of fostering international olympiads and competitions, Minister Tzokov drew attention to the country's rich legacy in pioneering events like the inaugural information technology olympiad held in Pravets back in 1989. Building on this legacy, Bulgaria aims to spearhead an international cybersecurity competition, fostering collaborative efforts in this critical domain.

The imminent launch of the International AI Olympiad not only marks Bulgaria's stride into the forefront of technological innovation but also signifies the nation's commitment to nurturing and showcasing talent on the global stage.