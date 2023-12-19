Court's Intervention Comes Too Late: Soviet Monument Dismantled Despite Order to Halt

The Administrative Court in Sofia has ordered an immediate cessation of the dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army. The decision, however, arrives after the completion of the removal of the monument's last section earlier today.

This verdict comes in response to a plea submitted by the pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane". The court's ruling emphasizes several key factors:

Failure to specify the roles of officials overseeing the dismantling and restoration process.

Inadequate evidence proving the actions align with legal directives for the preservation of private state property.

The court's order is subject to appeal by the regional governor of Sofia within three days and immediate enforcement by law enforcement authorities.

At the request of the "Stand Up BG" association, the Administrative Court mandated an unconditional halt to the District Administration of the District - Sofia-City's actions regarding the dismantling and cutting of the monument's bronze figures. The court highlighted that these actions lack legal or administrative grounds.

The ruling disregarded the petition by the "Civil Initiative for the Dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army" to join the proceedings as an interested party.

