Bulgaria: Four Paws Advocates For Animals' Safety Amid Festive Fireworks

With the upcoming holidays, FOUR PAWS, an international animal protection organization, brings attention to the detrimental impact of fireworks on animals. Over recent years, the discourse around the use of pyrotechnics during celebrations has gained momentum, morphing into a widespread movement advocating for responsible festivities. This year, media, institutions, organizations, and numerous public figures amplify the message, urging for a considerate approach to holiday celebrations that involve fireworks.

Under the campaign titled "Beautiful to us is terrifying to them," the initiative strives to sensitize individuals unaware of or overlooking the direct repercussions of noisy and perilous pyrotechnics. Dr. Nadezhda Mecheva, head of FOUR PAWS Veterinary Clinic, emphasizes the distress fireworks cause to pets. Animals, especially dogs and cats, experience panic and stress due to the sudden and loud noises. Stray animals may dart onto roads, endangering their lives, while domestic pets also face risks. Mecheva advises pet owners to exercise caution and attach identification tags during holiday walks.

The unfamiliar sounds of fireworks pose an ambiguous and terrifying threat to animals, inducing inconsolable panic. "What's beautiful to us is terrifying to them," aims to spotlight this issue, redirecting attention to the distress animals endure amidst human celebrations. FOUR PAWS urges a reconsideration of pyrotechnics, suggesting alternatives like sparklers, champagne, and flying lanterns for a safer, more meaningful holiday experience.

In response to the foundation's plea in 2021, several Bulgarian municipalities, including Sofia, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, and Plovdiv, replaced New Year's firework shows with more humane celebrations. FOUR PAWS hopes for a similar shift this year, advocating for a quieter, less stressful holiday season, fostering a more compassionate Christmas for all.