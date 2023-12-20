Weather In Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Skies With Clouds In Some Areas

The weather on December 20 promises a mix of sunshine and cloud cover across Bulgaria. The day will begin with mostly sunny conditions, especially in Eastern Bulgaria, gradually giving way to layered clouds around water bodies and basins. Expect increasing cloudiness in the afternoon, while Eastern Bulgaria remains predominantly sunny. Light to moderate southerly to southwesterly winds are anticipated.

Temperatures will range from lows of minus 2C to minus 3C, hovering around minus 2C in Sofia. Highs are forecasted between 8C to 13C, with Sofia expecting temperatures around 8C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny skies are expected, accompanied by light to moderate southerly to southwesterly winds. Highs will range between 9C to 12C, with the sea water temperature at 9C to 10C and sea wave heights measured at 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous regions, anticipate mostly sunny conditions, although Western Bulgaria may experience increased cloud cover with minimal chances of rain showers. Expect light to moderate westerly to southwesterly winds. Temperatures are expected to reach around 9C at 1,200 meters and approximately 3C at 2,000 meters.