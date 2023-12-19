Bulgarian Parliament Amends Constitution, Removes SCC President from Caretaker PM List

Politics | December 19, 2023, Tuesday // 17:51
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Amends Constitution, Removes SCC President from Caretaker PM List

During the second reading of constitutional amendments, Parliament voted on Tuesday to exclude the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) president from the list of candidates for the President's selection of a caretaker Prime Minister. This revision, proposed by We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria MP Nadezhda Yordanova, garnered significant support, passing with 166 votes in favor and 15 against.

The revised text now specifies that the caretaker Prime Minister will be appointed from among specific officials, including the National Assembly chair, the Bulgarian National Bank governor or sub-governor, the president and deputy president of the Bulgarian National Audit Office, and the ombudsman or their deputies.

This change aims to empower the caretaker government primarily with the task of organizing fair and free elections. The adopted provisions also allow for potential limitations on the caretaker government's authority, which may be established by law.

Moreover, the amendments alter the constitutional procedure for forming a government in case of a deadlock, replacing the President's authority to dissolve the National Assembly with a two-month timeframe for scheduling new elections.

The bill of amendments will undergo further review and voting on separate days as per constitutional and procedural rules.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: constitution, caretaker, government, president
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria