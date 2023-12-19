Bulgarian Parliament Amends Constitution, Removes SCC President from Caretaker PM List

During the second reading of constitutional amendments, Parliament voted on Tuesday to exclude the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) president from the list of candidates for the President's selection of a caretaker Prime Minister. This revision, proposed by We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria MP Nadezhda Yordanova, garnered significant support, passing with 166 votes in favor and 15 against.

The revised text now specifies that the caretaker Prime Minister will be appointed from among specific officials, including the National Assembly chair, the Bulgarian National Bank governor or sub-governor, the president and deputy president of the Bulgarian National Audit Office, and the ombudsman or their deputies.

This change aims to empower the caretaker government primarily with the task of organizing fair and free elections. The adopted provisions also allow for potential limitations on the caretaker government's authority, which may be established by law.

Moreover, the amendments alter the constitutional procedure for forming a government in case of a deadlock, replacing the President's authority to dissolve the National Assembly with a two-month timeframe for scheduling new elections.

The bill of amendments will undergo further review and voting on separate days as per constitutional and procedural rules.