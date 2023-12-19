Hungary To Withdraw Objection To Bulgaria's Schengen Entry

World » EU | December 19, 2023, Tuesday // 17:15
Bulgaria: Hungary To Withdraw Objection To Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Peter Szijjarto

Hungary is set to retract its opposition to Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen zone following Bulgaria's official abolition of an additional tax on Russian gas shipments. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed this development on December 19, citing an update from his Bulgarian counterpart.

In a video on his Facebook page, Szijjarto announced, "I was informed by my Bulgarian colleague that yesterday the Bulgarian parliament scrapped this law."

Upon the law's publication in the Bulgarian State Gazette scheduled for Friday, Hungary is prepared to withdraw its objection. It plans to request the European Commission to cease an infringement procedure previously initiated by Budapest.

