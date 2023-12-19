Germany to Deploy Brigade in Lithuania for First Time Post-WWII

Germany has announced plans to station a permanent brigade comprising 4,800 troops in Lithuania near the Russian border by 2027. This significant decision marks the first time since World War II that German forces will be permanently deployed abroad. The defense ministers of both countries signed this historic agreement on Monday, a move likened by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to the Cold War deployment of Allied forces in West Germany against Soviet threats.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, NATO pledged to bolster its presence along the alliance's eastern border. The German troops, arriving mostly between 2025 and 2026, will benefit from attractive conditions, including German-language schools, kindergartens, housing, and flights. Germany, which currently leads NATO's multinational battle group in Lithuania, aims to integrate this group into the newly stationed brigade.

Lithuania, committing about 0.3% of its GDP, plans to develop infrastructure for the German troops. Despite potential tax raises, the Lithuanian parliament's national security and defense committee emphasizes bipartisan support for this initiative as a priority.

Lithuania, with a population of 2.7 million, maintains an army of approximately 8,000 soldiers. Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas stresses the need for readiness, acknowledging Russia as a primary threat to the country and NATO.

Germany's commitment to station a brigade-sized unit was promised earlier but is now officially confirmed ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius. This move underscores a proactive approach in light of evolving security challenges.