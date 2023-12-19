Final Figure of Soviet Army Monument Dismantled Amid Protests
The concluding segment of the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia was taken down today, concluding the removal process that began on December 12.
The dismantling initiative sparked vigorous protests from pro-Russian groups, notably the Bulgarian Socialist Party and Vazrazhdane (Revival). These parties actively disrupted parliamentary proceedings and even occupied the regional administration building.
Despite their resistance, the decision to dismantle the monument prevailed due to its deteriorating condition. The figures are slated for relocation to a state-owned facility in Sofia, with a demand for restoration.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Parliament Amends Constitution, Removes SCC President from Caretaker PM List
- » Court's Intervention Comes Too Late: Soviet Monument Dismantled Despite Order to Halt
- » GERB Leader Borissov: Hungary Backs Bulgaria in Schengen Pursuit
- » Defence Minister Highlights Bulgaria's Growing Defence Industry Relevance
- » PM: Bulgaria Will Pursuit Full Schengen Membership 'Until The Last Moment'
- » Bulgarians with Dual Citizenship Eligible for MP and Minister Roles