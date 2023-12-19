Fatal Shooting: Man Arrested for Killing Partner in Pazardzhik Village

A grim incident shook the village of Simeonovets in Pazardzhik as a 39-year-old man was arrested for fatally shooting his 42-year-old girlfriend with a hunting rifle. The Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office disclosed this horrifying event during a briefing, labeling it as a brutal act of violence.

The tragic crime occurred at approximately 19:10 p.m. last night, sending shockwaves through the community. Swift identification led to the perpetrator's prompt arrest.

Expectedly, the man faces severe charges of premeditated murder, adding to the weight of an illegal weapon possession charge. While lacking a criminal record, he was found to have a staggering blood alcohol level of 1.32 at the time of the incident.

The suspect is now under custody, awaiting legal proceedings.