GERB Leader Borissov: Hungary Backs Bulgaria in Schengen Pursuit

In a recent Facebook update, GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced Hungary's unwavering support for Bulgaria's Schengen aspirations. Borissov confirmed discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, sharing Bulgaria's actions toward abolishing the gas transmission fee, set to be finalized by the week's end.

Borissov's post highlighted mutual agreement that all pertinent issues had been resolved, solidifying Hungary's resolute backing of Bulgaria's Schengen journey. The post emphasized ongoing collaboration between the two nations, assuring continued dialogue on various EU agenda topics.

This declaration comes amid prior Hungarian warnings of a potential veto on Bulgaria's Schengen accession if the gas transit fee, a contested issue, was not eliminated