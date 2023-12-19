GERB Leader Borissov: Hungary Backs Bulgaria in Schengen Pursuit

Politics | December 19, 2023, Tuesday // 15:17
Bulgaria: GERB Leader Borissov: Hungary Backs Bulgaria in Schengen Pursuit Orban and Borissov

In a recent Facebook update, GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced Hungary's unwavering support for Bulgaria's Schengen aspirations. Borissov confirmed discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, sharing Bulgaria's actions toward abolishing the gas transmission fee, set to be finalized by the week's end.

Borissov's post highlighted mutual agreement that all pertinent issues had been resolved, solidifying Hungary's resolute backing of Bulgaria's Schengen journey. The post emphasized ongoing collaboration between the two nations, assuring continued dialogue on various EU agenda topics.

This declaration comes amid prior Hungarian warnings of a potential veto on Bulgaria's Schengen accession if the gas transit fee, a contested issue, was not eliminated

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Hungary, Orban, Borissov, Schengen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria