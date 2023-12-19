Defence Minister Highlights Bulgaria's Growing Defence Industry Relevance

At the 19th National Innovation Forum, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev emphasized the significant transformation in Bulgaria's defense industry. Once perceived as outdated, it now holds considerable importance due to the ongoing conflicts near Bulgaria's borders. Tagarev highlighted the industry's capability in manufacturing ammunition, small arms, equipment repair, and optical instruments, attracting interest amidst these circumstances.

He revealed ongoing investments facilitated by the European Commission, anticipating decisions that will further enhance Bulgaria's manufacturing capacity. Minister Tagarev's vision includes collaborating with leading defense companies to integrate innovative technologies and management approaches, aiming for integration into major manufacturers' supply chains.

Transparency and predictability in national innovation policies were stressed by the Defense Minister. The government recently adopted a strategic investment program allocating over 2% of GDP for defense costs, totaling BGN 18 billion for a decade-long innovation drive in defense.

For the first time in 30 years, funds have been designated for defense research, set to reach 1% of the Ministry of Defence's budget by 2032. Minister Tagarev emphasized Bulgaria's need for resources and capacity to test operational concepts swiftly, addressing evolving needs and participating in future solution development.