PM: Bulgaria Will Pursuit Full Schengen Membership 'Until The Last Moment'

Bulgaria's pursuit of full Schengen area entry hangs in the balance as negotiations with Austria continue "until the last moment," stated Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. Addressing press inquiries, Denkov emphasized ongoing negotiations with Austria, highlighting the country's readiness for Schengen air and sea border accession.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov affirmed Bulgaria's immediate readiness to restructure airport checks upon potential Schengen admission in January. Stoyanov underscored Bulgaria's compliance with Schengen criteria, citing a recent positive evaluation received by the country.

Despite Austria's reservations on Schengen enlargement, Stoyanov stressed Bulgaria's continued efforts, noting active engagement across all levels. Additionally, the Interior Ministry is set to introduce new techniques for testing drivers' alcohol and drug use while reinforcing forensic structures at the Military Medical Academy, eliminating prolonged waiting times for forensic examinations.