Bulgarians with Dual Citizenship Eligible for MP and Minister Roles

During the second round of readings on constitutional amendments, the Bulgarian Parliament voted to permit individuals with dual citizenship to be elected as Members of Parliament (MPs) if they've resided in the country for the past 18 months.

A majority of 163 MPs from GERB-SDS, We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms voted in favor, countering 20 BSP MPs who opposed the changes. Previously, MP candidates were required to hold only Bulgarian citizenship.

The Parliament also approved, in the second reading, that Bulgarian citizens with dual citizenship, meeting MP election criteria, can serve as ministers. However, these ministers won't be bound by the residency requirement.

In addition, amendments concerning parliamentary elections were adopted. They stipulate that these elections should occur no later than a month before the current National Assembly's term ends. Other amendments highlighted science, culture, and education as national values.

As per the constitutional procedure, any amendment requires discussion and adoption through three separate votes on different days. Initial approval mandates the support of three-quarters of all MPs.