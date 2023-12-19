Heightened Security: Armed Police Patrol Burgas During The Festive Season

Society | December 19, 2023, Tuesday // 13:31
Police in Burgas have ramped up security measures for the holidays, deploying specialized units equipped with assault rifles and tracking dogs to guard key areas where crowds gather in the seaside town.

The "Specialized Police Forces" sector has dispatched armed officers to patrol main pedestrian streets, Christmas markets, train and bus stations, and the entrances of shopping centers and malls.

Commissioner Marin Dimitrov, head of the Security Police Department in Burgas, emphasized that these officers are highly trained to respond to potential threats and maintain public order. "While we haven't received any specific reports of threats, our focus is on preventive measures," Dimitrov stated.

In light of the increased holiday activity, the leadership of Burgas police has conducted meetings with private security firms and cash collection services. The aim is to heighten vigilance during this peak period to thwart any potential robbery attempts.

