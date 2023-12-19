Bulgarian Opposition Threatens Constitutional Challenge Amid Debate on Changes

As the Parliament engaged in heated discussions over proposed constitutional changes, two prominent opposition parties, There Is Such a People (TISP) and Vazrazhdane, issued threats to challenge the amendments' constitutionality. The debate centers around revisions scheduled for a second reading later in the day.

Expressing strong opposition, MPs from both parties exited the debating chamber where the crucial discussions were underway.

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of Vazrazhdane, emphasized their intent to challenge the amendments, citing concerns of a potential legal aberration. He stated, "We are going to witness a travesty of law, and we are not going to participate in legitimizing it."

TISP's floor leader, Toshko Yordanov, condemned the proceedings, labeling the day as "one of the most disgraceful in Bulgarian history." He criticized the motive behind the amendments, alleging an intent to grasp onto power, even after the current holders have been ousted. Yordanov highlighted concerns over the revisions allowing control of the caretaker government.

Moreover, Yordanov lamented the lack of influence the opposition wields within the operational framework of the Parliament. He emphasized the need for public engagement, stating, "Things will stay this way for as long as Bulgarian people sit and watch all this on TV."