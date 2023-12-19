North Macedonia's Osmani: EU Negotiating Framework Shields Against Bulgarian Demands

North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani affirmed that Bulgaria's potential future demands on his country would not disrupt its European Union (EU) accession negotiations, highlighting the EU's framework as a barrier against such issues. Osmani made these remarks during a joint news conference with Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani, prior to a meeting of the US-Adriatic Charter Partnership Commission.

Responding to comments made by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel about Sofia's conditions for unblocking North Macedonia's EU accession talks, Osmani emphasized that the EU summit document excluded additional demands beyond the negotiating framework. He stressed that protocols between Bulgaria and North Macedonia were not part of the EU's formal negotiation criteria, asserting that only the framework provisions would shape future relations.

Avoiding political exploitation of the matter ahead of North Macedonia’s elections, Osmani cautioned against debates between Skopje and Sofia. Regarding the potential risk of forfeiting EU funding under the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans due to the need for constitutional amendments, Osmani clarified that the European Commission, not member states, will decide funding based on carried-out reforms.

Expressing concern over a repeat of past setbacks due to a lack of reforms, Osmani highlighted the urgent need for constitutional amendments and reforms to avoid jeopardizing the country's EU negotiations. He emphasized the gravity of addressing existential issues, including emigration trends that could significantly impact the country's population.

Osmani concluded by urging the opposition to address these critical issues, cautioning against allowing nationalist forces to impede progress toward securing North Macedonia's future.