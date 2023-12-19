US Leads International Operation in Red Sea Amid Escalating Houthi Attacks

The US has launched a multinational effort aimed at safeguarding Red Sea shipping routes following increased attacks on merchant vessels. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made the announcement during his visit to Bahrain.

Involving ten countries including the USA, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Bahrain, the operation aims to address mounting concerns surrounding security in the Red Sea.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for drone attacks on two cargo ships - the MSC Clara and Swan Atlantic - disrupting maritime trade and sparking worries about the passage of essential goods. While the Swan Atlantic sustained damage from an unidentified object, no crew members were injured.

The attacks have notably impacted shipping insurance costs, leading to substantial increases and causing a pause in transit through the Red Sea by oil major BP. As a response, discussions are underway between the US and other nations to establish a task force to secure the trade route. Italy is also contemplating joining a naval coalition to patrol the area.

Amid escalating tensions, Houthi attacks have focused on vessels "with links to Israel," alleging connections to Israel's military actions in Gaza. These incidents have triggered heightened concerns about the impact on global trade, with several shipping companies suspending Red Sea journeys.

The Red Sea, serving as a crucial trade route, facilitates about 40% of global trade and has become a focal point for security measures due to the recent attacks. Notably, the disruption caused by these incidents has sparked considerations of alternative routes, including circumnavigating Africa to avoid the Suez Canal.

As concerns over maritime safety persist, international efforts are underway to secure and stabilize the Red Sea's critical trade passage.