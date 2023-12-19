Devastating 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake in China: 116 Fatalities Reported

A devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Gansu Province in northwest China's Jishishan county, claiming 116 lives and injuring hundreds, as reported by CNN from state media sources.

The earthquake, striking late on Monday night, inflicted substantial damage to highways and residences, prompting residents to seek refuge in the freezing cold while rescue operations raced against time to extricate survivors trapped under debris.

Gansu officials reported 397 injuries, with 16 critical and 76 serious cases. The tremors, lasting about 20 seconds, were felt as far as Lanzhou, the provincial capital, 102 kilometers away, stated CNN citing state media sources.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged for comprehensive search and rescue efforts and proper arrangements for those affected, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding lives and property.

Xi Jinping's directives included full-scale search and rescue operations, proper resettlement for affected individuals, and maximum efforts to ensure safety, as per the Global Times.

Additionally, the State Council's earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management elevated the national earthquake emergency response to Level II, following the quake that occurred at 11:59 p.m. local time on Monday, with a focal depth of 10 km.

The epicenter in Liugou Township, near Jishishan Bao'an County seat in Gansu, witnessed severe damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure, resulting in power outages and water supply disruptions across multiple villages.