COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 333 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Three hundred and thirty three new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Four people with confirmed coronavirus infection have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The figures are similar to those of a week ago, when the number of new infections stood at 311 and the number of deaths was again four.

The 333 new cases were identified from 2,980 tests (11.17 percent were positive). Nearly 58 percent of these people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,332,101. They were established by 11,514,567 tests (11.57 percent were positive).

Three out of four people (75 percent) who lost the fight against the infection during the day were not vaccinated. The total number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is now 38,663.

Active cases are 4,060, a sharp increase from 3,138 a week ago.

There are 353 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 36 of them in intensive care unite.

56 patients with coronavirus have been admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Nearly 70 percent of them are not vaccinated.

99 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in the country is 1,289,378.

In the last 24 hours, 112 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,723,767.

2,077,994 people have completed the vaccination course. 1,006,735 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 134,165 of them were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.