Bulgarian Evacuated From Hijacked Ship 'Ruen'

Navigation Maritime Bulgare confirmed the evacuation of a crew member from the hijacked Bulgarian-owned, Malta-flagged ship, Ruen, with the assistance of the Indian Navy. The individual was shifted to a warship for medical attention and later deemed in need of hospitalization following a health assessment by the Indian medical team.

Despite the evacuation, the hijackers maintain control of the Ruen, as the shipowner Navibulgar continues to coordinate with international authorities to ensure the safety of the crew.

The bulk carrier was boarded in the eastern Indian Ocean on December 14, and Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov suggested the involvement of Somali pirates due to the ship's destination being Somalia.

Indian Navy's tracking of the Ruen was confirmed on December 15, while Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel emphasized the ongoing collaboration with international partners to address this challenging situation in a televised interview on December 17.