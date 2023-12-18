Kiril Petkov: Bulgaria Prioritizes Schengen Entry Conditions Over Set Date

Kiril Petkov, former Prime Minister, current co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" and head of the parliamentary EU, Schengen, and Eurozone committee, outlined Bulgaria's stance on Schengen entry, emphasizing conditions rather than a specific timeline. During a press briefing at the National Assembly, Petkov stressed that Bulgaria seeks entry without necessitating a new vote in the European Council, focusing on conditions that facilitate automatic inclusion.

"The crux is not the exact date but whether conditions can avoid re-voting in the European Council," Petkov stated, highlighting the significance of reaching an agreement to alleviate internal political pressures and ultimatums surrounding Bulgaria's Schengen accession.

Amid discussions where Austria proposed air border relaxation for Bulgaria and Romania, Petkov underlined the need for clarity regarding opening land borders. Previously, he and Boyko Borissov sought a clear timeline for entry, expressing a different stance.

Petkov also commended the removal of the Russian gas transfer tax, eliminating a potential obstacle to Bulgaria's Schengen path, allowing Prime Minister negotiations without hindrances from other nations such as Hungary.

The tax, introduced via changes to Russia sanctions law, never yielded any revenue, despite initial projections. Concerns over the tax's impact on Bulgartransgaz's finances were raised by President Rumen Radev, countered by government assurances. The law was amended to exempt the state gas transmission company from collecting the fee, while Bulgartransgaz accrued liabilities worth BGN 260 million.