Santa's Festive Tram Delights Sofia's Streets for Christmas

A retro vintage tram is back on Sofia's streets, ushering in the festive spirit for the holiday season.

Starting today, December 18, at 3:00 PM, the Christmas-themed tram departed from "Vazrazhdane" square, as announced by the Urban Mobility Centre.

In its 11th year running, the tram is adorned with Santa Claus and Snow White, both ready to spread joy and gifts among the youngest passengers.

Operating from December 18 to 22, the tram will run every hour between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, making stops at various city squares and landmarks, including "Macedonia" square, "Garibaldi" square, "Slaveykov” square, Blvd. "Vasil Levski", University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (UACEG), and "Journalist" square.

Considering the tram's limited capacity, only one adult accompanying one or more children will be permitted on board the charming retro tram.