Sofia's City Council Struggles to Appoint Chairperson in Fifth Attempt

The ongoing gridlock at the Sofia Municipal Council persists, with no successful election of a chairperson after two rounds of voting in its fifth try on Monday.

The tense voting revolved around Greti Stefanova from We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria and Spasi Sofia (WCC-DB-Spasi Sofia), pitted against Plamen Danailov from There Is Such a People. Stefanova secured a 22-6 vote in the first round and a 23-5 vote in the second, falling short of the required support of 31 out of the 61 council members.

Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev proposed Stefanova's interim appointment to initiate addressing the city's critical issues, but the initiative met resistance. GERB councilor Anton Hekimyan highlighted his party's refusal to endorse Stefanova due to a stated reluctance from WCC-DB-Spasi Sofia to form a coalition with GERB.

With WCC-DB-Spasi Sofia holding the majority in the council and GERB as the second-largest group, the impasse continues.

Meanwhile, Terziev appointed Ivan Vassilev as Deputy Mayor for Finance and Health, tasking him with financial management and healthcare policies within Sofia Municipality.