Robot Revolution: Plovdiv Pizzeria Unveils Bela, The Multifunctional Waiter!

Plovdiv's newest sensation comes in the form of Bela, the robot waiter now serving at a local pizzeria. This groundbreaking tech marvel captivates patrons of all ages in Bulgaria's second-largest city. Named Bela, this versatile bot joins the restaurant's staff, working a full eight-hour shift daily.

In addition to efficiently delivering orders, Bela surprises guests by singing in various languages and interacting with diners. "Bela takes instructions from a human waiter to carry out table deliveries, ensuring the food reaches the right customer – be it pizza, pasta, or a drink," explained Nikolay Radikov, the restaurant's manager.

Capable of managing four tables simultaneously through preset commands, Bela boasts an operational span of eight hours, equivalent to a regular employee's shift.

The question looms: could robots replace humans entirely? "Yes, I believe it's possible in the future, but not immediately," Radikov remarked.

Despite the introduction of this robot teammate, the restaurant's human staff remains indispensable. "While robots exist in pizza parlors, they can't replicate the tasks we humans do, like dough preparation, toppings, or baking," Ivan Radov added. Nevertheless, the robot is a crowd-pleaser for customers.

This innovative venture is hosted by Pizzeria Speciale, providing a fascinating blend of technology and taste to its guests.