National Health Insurance Fund's 2024 Budget Clears Second Reading in Parliament

The National Assembly achieved a significant milestone on Monday as it greenlit the 2024 National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Budget Bill on its second reading. This crucial legislation outlines the financial blueprint for the NHIF in the coming year.

According to the approved bill, the NHIF is slated to receive a total of BGN 8,163,353,100 in revenues and transfers for 2024. This includes a substantial sum of BGN 4,880,099,200 in health insurance contributions, operating under the assumption of an 8% health insurance contribution rate.

Forecasts indicate that expenditures and transfers are anticipated to match the total revenues, amounting to BGN 8,163,353,100. The bulk of this, approximately BGN 7,630,931,400, is earmarked for health insurance payments.

The successful passage of this bill signifies a vital step forward in ensuring the financial stability and operational capacity of the NHIF for the upcoming year.