Weather In Bulgaria: Expect Sunny Conditions Across The Country

Bulgaria is set to experience mostly sunny weather on December 19, with temporary low visibility expected in valleys and lowlands. A moderate south-southwesterly wind will blow throughout the day, offering a mix of temperatures across the regions.

In Sofia, highs will range between 9°C and 14°C, while lows are predicted to fluctuate between minus 4°C and 1°C. Along the Black Sea coast, sunny skies prevail with temperatures reaching between 9°C and 11°C. The seawater temperature is estimated to be around 8°C to 9°C, accompanied by sea waves at 1-2 degrees Douglas.

Meanwhile, in the mountains, the weather remains pleasant with mostly sunny conditions and a light to moderate north-northwesterly wind. Highs are expected to reach approximately 10°C at 1,200 meters and around 6°C at 2,000 meters.