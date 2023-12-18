Romania's Schengen Entry Decision Expected by January End

Romania anticipates a pivotal moment in its Schengen area accession on January 24, coinciding with the upcoming Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. As per the analysis by "Adevarul," MEP Eugen Tomac presses President Klaus Iohannis to take a stand in the European Council should firm assurances regarding Schengen not be forthcoming.

The report suggests Romania aims to secure air and sea border inclusion initially, deferring the land border accession without a defined timeline until 2024. The strategy hinges on Austria's possible compromise to avoid isolation and follows the Netherlands' approval of Bulgaria's inclusion in Schengen.

Insiders allude to the potential scenario of Austria emulating Viktor Orban's action of leaving the hall during crucial votes, hinting at possible tactics to navigate the Schengen negotiations.

Expectations are high for signals from Sofia, with ongoing discussions among all parties involved in the Schengen matter, signaling a renewed momentum toward resolution.

Recent intensified dialogues between Romania, Austria, and Bulgaria, spanning various governmental levels, aim to secure the best decision on Romania's Schengen entry, signaling a strategic push toward membership.