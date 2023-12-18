PM Denkov Advocates Relocation of Soviet Army Monument to Museum

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed expectations of a "fair budget" amid ongoing protests during the parliament's discussion of the fundamental financial law. Denkov highlighted the budget's constraints while aiming for fairness to all communities expressing their concerns.

Expected to commence on Tuesday, the plenary hall will review constitutional amendments endorsed by the constitutional issues committee. Denkov criticized "There Is Such a People" for potential interference, citing political motives and emphasizing the necessity of these changes aligned with European-level expert recommendations.

Denkov strongly advocated for relocating the Monument to the Soviet Army from the center of Sofia, stressing its lack of cultural or military significance. He proposed its placement in the Museum of Socialist Art for study within the historical context rather than complete removal.

The Prime Minister's stance marks a push toward revisiting Bulgaria's historical narrative, urging a transition from its totalitarian past and inviting a deeper understanding of history through museum displays.