Bulgaria: Bulgaria Anticipates Arrival of First Batch of F-16s by Early 2025

Bulgaria's Defense Minister, Todor Tagarev, disclosed to BNT that the initial set of F-16 aircraft is expected to touch down from the United States during the first quarter of 2025.

Having invested BGN 2.2 billion in 2019 for eight fighter jets, Bulgaria committed an additional BGN 2.6 billion in 2022 for an additional eight, payable in installments.

Tagarev outlined that the arrival of Stryker armored vehicles will commence from mid-2025, with one of the two planned Navy vessels already operational.

Speaking to BNT, the Minister of Defense expressed optimism about the imminent transformation of the Bulgarian military, signifying a significant modernization of defense capabilities on the horizon.

