Bulgaria: 7-Car Pileup and Bus Collision Jam Entrance to Burgas

An alarming chain accident involving seven cars and a bus has caused a traffic standstill at Burgas's entry point, as stated by the city's Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The incident occurred near 8:40 a.m. at the "Vetren" neighborhood exit, detailed Tsvetelina Randeva, the local police spokeswoman, in a report to BTA.

Preliminary assessments attribute the chain reaction to the sudden stop made by the bus driver, though there were no passengers aboard the vehicle. Subsequent tests conducted for alcohol and drugs on the driver returned negative results.

However, the collision led to two car drivers being hospitalized for medical evaluation, citing complaints of back discomfort.

The event has significantly disrupted traffic flow at the entrance, urging immediate attention and measures to alleviate the congestion.