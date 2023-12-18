Day 663 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Listening Device Found In Zaluzhnyi’s Office

Day 663 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Zelensky again requested the frozen Russian assets for the recovery of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that the EU will continue to provide financial support to his country and again insisted that frozen Russian assets be used to rebuild Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The European Union on Thursday agreed to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros, BTA recalls.

"The negotiation process will not be easy, but the most important thing is that we have historically made a decision in favor of one thing: Ukraine will always be part of our common European home," Zelensky said in his video address last night.

The main focus of his speech was on the question of the possible seizure of frozen Russian assets and their use to rebuild the war-ravaged country. "The assets of the terrorist state (Russia) and its allies must be used to support Ukraine to protect lives and people from Russian terror. This will be fair," Zelensky stressed.

The EU has frozen Russian assets worth more than 200 billion euros, most of which are located in Belgium, Reuters notes.

Listening device found in Zaluzhnyi’s office

A "eavesdropping device" was found in the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi today. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing a high-ranking military source.

According to him, the discovered reading devices are made of unknown elements, which does not allow to identify who put the "bugs".

"These devices were discovered today during the preparation of the room for work," the source added.

The other day, the German publication "Die Welt" reported that Zaluzhnyi is planning a counteroffensive in 2024. And now, according to the publication, Ukrainian troops are accumulating the necessary forces for this.

In addition, in November, Zaluzhnyi wrote an article and gave interviews to Western publications in which he talked about his mistakes, the risks of positional trench warfare and what it takes to defeat Russia.

After that, rumors began to spread in the information space about alleged disagreements between Zaluzhnyi and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

There were even rumors that Zelensky wanted to relieve Zaluzhnyi from the post of commander-in-chief. Recently, however, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov put an end to these speculations.

The Freedom of Russia Legion claimed responsibility for a cross-border attack in Belgorod

The Freedom Legion of Russia (FLR), a Ukraine-based paramilitary group of Russians opposed to President Vladimir Putin, claimed responsibility on Sunday for a cross-border attack several kilometers inland in Russia's Belgorod region.

The group, designated as a terrorist group in Russia, claimed to have destroyed a platoon fortification of Russian troops near the village of Terebreno, without specifying whether it killed any soldiers, and to have mined the area. A December 17 post on her Telegram channel promises photos and video "after we catch our breath."

"To destroy the enemy's fuel on the front, you need to conduct reconnaissance for several days, spend a certain number of shells and bring in gunners and drone operators. To destroy fuel in the rear, you need a match and an insomniac night.

To destroy a tank at the front, you need a drone, a howitzer, a mortar or a long-range gun, a formation of several people and often several hours of reconnaissance. To destroy a tank in the rear, it is enough to unscrew one nut at the manufacturing plant (if you understand what we mean)," the group's previous post on Dec. 15 said. It is accompanied by a video shot on December 12 on the territory of Rosneft in Voronezh.

Earlier on Sunday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, which has come under frequent attacks by Ukrainian forces, said that Terebreno was being shelled by Ukraine's armed forces and that a firefight was taking place on the outskirts of the village.

According to the information given by him, no civilians were injured, but three houses and power lines were damaged. A day earlier, he published a message on Telegram that 19 villages or farms had been attacked by Ukrainian shelling or by explosive devices dropped by drones.

"Reuters" disseminated the claims of the Legion, but specifies that so far it has not been possible to independently verify their factuality. Ukraine has previously denied that the Freedom of Russia Legion or any other Russian anti-Putin group were involved in the Belgorod attacks. The city is located 700 kilometers south of the capital Moscow and 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The FLR is a Russian legion formed in March 2022 by ex-servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces and other Russians, as well as Belarusians who defected to Ukraine, to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion during the Russo-Ukrainian War. The Legion is a member of the International Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In a press conference given in April 2022, representatives of the formation called on the servicemen of the Russian Federation to surrender, join the legion and fight together against the Putin regime "so that one day Russia will become a free country".

Video captured by a Ukrainian drone gives an idea of the losses suffered by Russia in the battle for Avdiivka

As Russian forces try to retake Avdiivka, The Associated Press has obtained aerial video that gives a glimpse of their heavy losses on the battlefield there.

A Ukrainian drone launch unit near the village of Stepove, north of Avdiivka, where some of the fiercest fighting took place, captured the video this month. It presents an apocalyptic picture. The footage shows the bodies of nearly 150 mostly Russian soldiers scattered on the ground, against the backdrop of rows of trees behind which they were hiding. The trees themselves are burnt. The field near the area is riddled with artillery shells and grenades dropped by drones. According to the Ukrainian unit that shot the video, Ukrainian soldiers may be among the dead.

The Ukrainian detachment claims that the video was shot on December 6 near the village of Stepove and that the bodies of the slain soldiers may have been there for weeks.

Russian forces launched an offensive against Avdiivka in October. Although they have achieved some successes in this direction, according to Western analysts, they have given thousands of victims, AP points out.

IOC Vice President: We found a painful but fair balance for Russian athletes

The Vice President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. defined the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris as a "painful but fair balance".

After months of delay, the IOC admitted athletes from both countries as neutrals, subject to a number of conditions that authorities in Russia and Belarus described as "discriminatory".

"I think we have found a painful but fair balance for the situation with Russian and Belarusian athletes. Now it remains to be seen how many of them will take quotas for the Olympic Games and how this will end. We have managed in a very polarized world to respect our Olympic charter, but we have to recognize that we live in a very complex world," said Samaranch.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will participate in the games without national symbols, must not support the war in Ukraine, and must not have contracts with the military or national security services of either country. In addition, only individual athletes will be allowed in Paris, while the ban remains in place for team sports.

Samaranch also said that the IOC is confident that Paris will ensure safety during the Games.

"France has a lot of experience in organizing international events. And when it comes to security, we are confident in France's ability to keep us safe, as it should be," added Samaranch.

