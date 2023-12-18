Bulgarian Parliament Speedily Greenlights Kozloduy NPP Expansion with US Tech
In a rapid ten-minute session, lawmakers backing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov swiftly endorsed a proposal outlining the schedule for constructing units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) using American technology.
Despite several parliamentary groups and an independent member abstaining from the session, others moved the decision forward. Members from GERB, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," and DPS supported the decision, with minimal opposition from a single delegate.
The decision's architects include Boyko Borissov (GERB), Kiril Petkov (We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria), Delyan Peevski (DPS), and Delyan Dobrev (GERB).
It directs the Energy Minister to boost the capital of "Kozloduy NPP" Ltd. by BGN 1.5 billion, allocating future revenues from the sale of equipment from the incomplete "Belene" NPP solely for the new Kozloduy blocks.
This accelerated plan marks a push to expand nuclear power capabilities at the Kozloduy site.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Opposition Threatens Constitutional Challenge Amid Debate on Changes
- » Ukrainian Community In Bulgaria: Pro-Russian Structures Prepare Rally With Ukrainian-Speaking Agents!
- » Kiril Petkov: Bulgaria Prioritizes Schengen Entry Conditions Over Set Date
- » Sofia's City Council Struggles to Appoint Chairperson in Fifth Attempt
- » PM Denkov Advocates Relocation of Soviet Army Monument to Museum
- » Bulgaria Anticipates Arrival of First Batch of F-16s by Early 2025