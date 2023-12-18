Bulgarian Parliament Speedily Greenlights Kozloduy NPP Expansion with US Tech

In a rapid ten-minute session, lawmakers backing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov swiftly endorsed a proposal outlining the schedule for constructing units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) using American technology.

Despite several parliamentary groups and an independent member abstaining from the session, others moved the decision forward. Members from GERB, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," and DPS supported the decision, with minimal opposition from a single delegate.

The decision's architects include Boyko Borissov (GERB), Kiril Petkov (We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria), Delyan Peevski (DPS), and Delyan Dobrev (GERB).

It directs the Energy Minister to boost the capital of "Kozloduy NPP" Ltd. by BGN 1.5 billion, allocating future revenues from the sale of equipment from the incomplete "Belene" NPP solely for the new Kozloduy blocks.

This accelerated plan marks a push to expand nuclear power capabilities at the Kozloduy site.

