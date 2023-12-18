Vucic's Party Secures Dominant Win in Serbian Election

Bulgaria: Vucic's Party Secures Dominant Win in Serbian Election

In a decisive victory, the Serbian Progressive Party (SPP) led by President Aleksandar Vucic triumphed in the early parliamentary elections. The CESID/IPSOS reported that the SPP clinched 46.3 percent of the votes, solidifying their lead.

"Serbia against violence" secured the second spot with 23.6 percent of the votes, followed by the Serbian Socialist Party at 6.6 percent. The NADA coalition garnered 4.9 percent of the votes. If these trends hold in the 250-seat parliament, the SPP is set to claim 128 mandates, "Serbia against violence" 65 mandates, the Socialists 18 mandates, and NADA 13 mandates. Additionally, Dr. Branimir Nestorovic's formation is poised to enter parliament with 4.8 percent or 13 parliamentary seats.

The elections saw participation from 18 parties and unions, vying for support from Serbia's 6.5 million electorate across 250 parliamentary seats. The threshold for entry into parliament stands at 3% of the votes.

Expressing satisfaction with the outcome, President Vucic expressed his goal to secure an absolute majority in parliament. Celebrations ensued at the SPP headquarters in Belgrade as the victory was acknowledged.

These snap elections arrived less than two years after the previous round of presidential and parliamentary votes.

Tags: Serbia, elections, Vucic
