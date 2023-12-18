Deputy PM Gabriel: Bulgarians on Hijacked Ships Safe, Urges Swift Resolution

Politics | December 18, 2023, Monday // 10:16
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel confirmed the well-being of the two Bulgarian crew members onboard the hijacked vessel, Galaxy Leader, stating that they are in good health. Speaking to bTV, Gabriel reassured that there have been two communications with the families of the Bulgarians on board, emphasizing continuous contact with all relevant entities, including international partners, to offer necessary assistance in this challenging situation.

Amidst the crisis surrounding the hijacked ship Ruen, Gabriel highlighted her immediate involvement and continuous updates since the incident's onset. With a total of eighteen individuals on board, including eight Bulgarian sailors, Gabriel stressed the importance of collaborating with international partners for assistance. Her primary concern remains the well-being and safe return of the Bulgarian citizens involved in these distressing events.

