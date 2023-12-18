Bulgaria Joins Black Sea Nations in Mine Clearance Pact Amid War In Ukraine

Turkey's Defense Minister, Yaşar Güler, announced plans for Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey to ink an agreement next month aimed at clearing mines lingering in the Black Sea, a fallout from the war in Ukraine. This initiative follows extensive discussions among NATO allies grappling with the ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The tripartite collaboration between Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria, known as the "Tripartite Initiative," aims to address the hazardous mines resulting from the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Güler highlighted the prevalence of these mines in both Ukrainian and Russian ports, occasionally drifting into shared waters.

Addressing reporters in Ankara, Güler emphasized that the demining efforts would involve continuous patrols by Turkish demining ships up to Romania's maritime borders, in response to the dislodged mines reaching the straits.

In parallel, Britain's commitment to transfer two Royal Navy minesweepers to Ukraine, forming a new maritime defense coalition with Norway, underscores the international efforts to fortify Ukraine's maritime operations.

While Turkey endeavors to rejuvenate the Black Sea grain initiative, previously abandoned by Moscow, negotiations with the United Nations, Ukraine, and Russia continue, albeit without publicly visible progress.