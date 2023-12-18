Collision in Biden's Motorcade: Was The President Injured?

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady emerged unharmed after a collision involving a car and an SUV within the president's motorcade while stationed in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday night.

The incident occurred as the couple departed the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters at around 8:07 am (local time). As the First Lady entered the vehicle and exchanged holiday wishes with onlookers, President Biden followed suit, only to have his exit interrupted by a collision involving a motorcade SUV.

Responding to a question moments before the incident, Biden dismissed polling data, stating it was "the wrong polls." Shortly after, a silver sedan with Delaware plates collided with a motorcade SUV, causing a loud impact and surprising the President, who was standing outside the vehicle.

Amid the commotion, bystanders reacted with shock, with one passerby exclaiming, "Oh my gosh." Security agents swiftly intervened, apprehending the driver while ensuring safety within the area.

Before the mishap, observers noted a festive atmosphere as people nearby were heard singing a holiday song. The motorcade resumed its course at 8:09, and Biden reached his residence at 8:20 pm.

Despite the incident, the President and First Lady managed to visit their campaign headquarters, sharing dinner with the staff.