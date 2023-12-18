Trade Unions Mobilize: Protest Threatens Traffic Chaos In Sofia

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITU) is gearing up for a protest motorcade in Sofia, titled "For higher remuneration with Budget 2024 and a clear and secure energy future of Bulgaria." Starting at 10:00 a.m. near the National Assembly building, the rally will be followed by another motorcade at 11:00 a.m., traversing Sofia's central boulevards.

CITU President Plamen Dimitrov cautioned about a potential public transport shutdown in Sofia during Christmas. In an interview with Nova TV, Dimitrov highlighted the union's readiness for strikes, noting a warning motorcade that could disrupt the city for about two hours.

The decision for a public transport strike depends on the management's response. Dimitrov outlined demands for around 40 million BGN to enhance wages in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and other major cities' public transport systems.

Expressing a firm stance, Dimitrov emphasized the likelihood of effective strike actions, especially in Sofia, if demands aren't met swiftly. He emphasized the significance of the impending budget committee meeting, scheduled for 1:00 p.m., indicating its impact on their future course of action.

The motorcade, expected to involve over 1,000 cars and starting from Largoto, will navigate through vital parts of Sofia, causing considerable traffic disruption for about two and a half hours. However, Dimitrov clarified that this motorcade serves as a signal of union discontent, with further protests planned by specific branches facing budget constraints.

The route of the protest is as follows: Departure from the parking lot "Knyaz Alexander I" square - "Nezavisimost" square - "Tsar Osvoboditel" blvd. - Orlov bridge - "Tsarigradsko shose" blvd. - "Ploschad na aviatia" square - "Tsarigradsko" blvd. road" - Orlov Bridge - "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" Blvd. - NDK - "Bulgaria" Blvd. - "Akad. Ivan Geshov" Blvd. - "Tsar Boris III" Blvd. - "Ruski Monument" Sq. - "Russian Monument" Blvd. Gen. M.D. Skobelev" - "Oplchenska" St. - "Todor Aleksandrov" Blvd. - "Nezavisimost" Square.