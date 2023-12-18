At Least 100 Killed In Gaza In 24 Hours

At least 100 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to figures from the Palestinian Authority in the enclave. The military action comes amid growing international pressure on Israel for a ceasefire and calls inside the country to resume talks to free the hostages kidnapped by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7.

More than 90 people were killed by an Israeli bombardment in the Jabalia camp in the north, and another 12 were killed in strikes in the central city of Deir al-Balah, as fighting was reported in several parts of Gaza. The information is from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in the enclave.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced that it had discovered the largest Hamas tunnel to date. The facility is close to the Erez border crossing and is large enough to be used by small vehicles, AFP reported. According to Israel, the Hamas tunnel cost millions of dollars and took years to build, including rails, electricity, drainage and a communications network.

Signals about the disintegrating civil order in Gaza and the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

After the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip was opened for humanitarian supplies for the first time since the start of the war, crowds of people looted aid packages from trucks as they moved.

Aid agencies have warned that the expected doubling of the amount of aid coming in - 100 trucks a day - - is still a fraction of what is needed to ease the severe humanitarian crisis.

Israel and Hamas are ready for a new ceasefire and the release of more hostages taken by the Palestinian group. However, there is disagreement between the two sides in the conflict on exactly how to do this, two representatives of the Egyptian security forces said, quoted by Reuters.

Hamas wants to determine for themselves exactly which hostages to release, and for the Israeli armed forces to withdraw behind certain lines. According to the Egyptian sources cited, Israel refuses to withdraw and wants to see the list of people to be released first before deciding how long a ceasefire to agree to.

Earlier, Hamas announced that it would not release any more hostages if there was no ceasefire.