World | December 18, 2023, Monday // 08:50
Tensions Escalate as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea Of Japan

North Korea initiated the firing of an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea (Sea of Japan) in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the South Korean military, intensifying concerns amid speculation about its nature.

The launch came shortly after Pyongyang fired a short-range missile from or around its capital city, with the second missile prompting speculation about its potential as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Japan's PM's Office confirmed the launch, awaiting further updates.

While the Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch, specifics on the missile type were not disclosed. Earlier the same day, North Korea fired a short-range missile that traveled approximately 570 kilometers into the East Sea.

Tensions escalated following a recent comment by South Korea's First Deputy National Security Adviser suggesting North Korea might launch an ICBM within the month. This missile activity coincided with discussions between the US and South Korea on a shared nuclear strategy.

The North Korean defense ministry condemned the US's deployment of substantial military assets in the Korean Peninsula this year, following the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) meeting. The heightened situation arises after North Korea terminated a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions.

South Korea had previously suspended the deal in response to North Korea's successful launch of a military satellite on November 21. Despite a reported failed ballistic missile launch on November 22, tensions persist in the region.

