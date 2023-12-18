COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 38 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

After 522 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, 38 new people infected with COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria. There are no cured new patients and no deceased patients. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4 people were admitted to hospitals during the past 24 hours. The total number of those hospitalized is 367, with 38 being treated in intensive care units. No vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the past 24 hours.