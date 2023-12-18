Bulgaria's Prime Minister Urges Progress On Land Borders For Schengen Integration

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov emphasized the importance of addressing land borders alongside proposed air and sea border agreements as Bulgaria pursues integration into the Schengen area. Speaking on Nova TV, he underscored the need for advancements concerning land borders, emphasizing the nation should not be excluded from these discussions.

Denkov highlighted concerns about being influenced by political expediency and stressed the necessity of resolving issues irrespective of political climates in various countries. Addressing Hungary's warning of a veto related to Russian gas transit fees, he noted parliamentary suspension hindering significant decisions.

Touching on the Dutch veto of Bulgaria's Schengen entry, Denkov expressed hope for its reversal following extensive efforts. He also mentioned expectations for a cabinet rotation, endorsing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel as the next rotating prime minister due to her active role in Schengen matters.

Regarding the Soviet Army Monument's dismantling, Denkov suggested relocating it to the Museum of Socialist Art, citing legal decisions and prescribed procedures for its removal and stating it lacks cultural significance.

Denkov characterized the hijacking of the Bulgarian-owned Ruen ship as piracy and anticipates ransom negotiations, noting the vessel's location near Somalia after being boarded off Yemen's Socotra Island.