Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Skies Across The Country

December 18 brings predominantly sunny weather across Bulgaria, with varying temperatures and light to moderate winds in different regions of the country.

In most areas, the day will start with fog and low clouds in the Upper Thracian Plain and certain basins of Southwestern Bulgaria, gradually giving way to sunshine as the day progresses. Temperatures will range from minus 3C to 2C in the morning, hovering around minus 2C in Sofia. Highs are anticipated between 8C to 13C, with Sofia experiencing slightly lower temperatures at 8C to 9C.

Along the Black Sea coast, expect mostly sunny conditions accompanied by a light westerly wind. Highs will range from 9C to 10C, while the sea water temperature is forecasted to be between 9C to 10C.

In the mountainous regions, the day promises clear, sunny skies with light north-northwesterly winds. Temperatures are projected to be around 8C at 1,200 meters and approximately 3C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

The weather forecast for December 18 indicates a generally pleasant day across Bulgaria, offering opportunities for outdoor activities with the sun shining throughout most areas.

Keywords: Bulgaria, weather forecast, sunny skies, December 18