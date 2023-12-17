On Christmas: Sofia May Be Without Public Transport

Plamen Dimitrov, the president of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITU), has issued a warning of a possible public transport shutdown in Sofia during the Christmas holidays. In an interview with Nova TV, Dimitrov highlighted the unions' readiness for effective strike action, indicating a warning motorcade that would temporarily block the capital for about two hours in the afternoon.

The decision for an effective public transport strike hinges on the response from the management, Dimitrov emphasized. He outlined the demands as "logical, understandable, and achievable," focusing on the need for approximately 40 million BGN to address wage increases in public transport systems across Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and other major cities.

Dimitrov conveyed a serious determination for effective strike actions, especially in Sofia, if the demands are not met promptly. He underscored the importance of the upcoming budget committee meeting, scheduled for 1:00 p.m., indicating that their response would influence further actions.

The motorcade, set for tomorrow, is estimated to involve over 1,000 cars, starting at 10:00 a.m. from Largoto. The planned route is set to navigate through key areas of Sofia, causing significant disruption to traffic flow for approximately two and a half hours.

However, Dimitrov clarified that the motorcade serves as a warning of union discontent, indicating that subsequent protests would be organized by specific branches facing budgetary challenges.