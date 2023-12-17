Bulgaria's Mid-December Market Price Index Sees a 0.5% Uptick

Bulgaria's wholesale food prices witnessed a moderate rise, with the market price index (MPI) climbing by 0.54% to reach 2.242 points this week, as disclosed by the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

At the start of 2023, the MPI stood at 2.316 points, reaching a spring high of 2.480 points in the initial third of March. This index, established with a baseline of 1,000 points in 2005, serves as a key gauge of wholesale food price movements.

Among notable changes in prices, greenhouse cucumbers saw a 0.5% decrease, now priced at BGN 3.63 per kilogram. Conversely, tomatoes experienced a 1.3% decline, marking BGN 3.09/kg. Potatoes observed an 0.8% increase, reaching BGN 1.26/kg.

Carrots recorded a notable surge of 6.8%, now trading at BGN 1.10/kg, while imported mature onions were valued at BGN 1.35/kg. Cabbage stood at 0.90 per kilogram, while the price of red peppers fell by 2.1% to BGN 2.36/kg.

Imported apples registered a 2.3% increase at BGN 1.78/kg, while lemons rose by 0.9% to BGN 2.18/kg. Bananas faced a decrease of 1.4% at BGN 2.78/kg, and tangerines dropped by 5% to BGN 2.45/kg. Oranges also dipped by 1.3%, settling at BGN 2.23/kg.

The price of cow's cheese and Vitosha cheese slightly depreciated by 0.5%, standing at BGN 11.33/kg and BGN 17.23/kg, respectively. Yoghurt (3% fat content and above) saw a 2.5% rise at BGN 1.21 for 400 g, while 3% fat content milk increased by 2.2% to BGN 2.30 per litre.

Poultry meat observed a 1.4% decrease, now priced at BGN 6.47/kg, and medium-size eggs were wholesaling at BGN 0.39 per piece by the week's end.

Other items also experienced fluctuations; rice surged by 1.2%, reaching BGN 3.17/kg, while lentils and ripe beans faced changes of 0.5% and 2.7%, trading at BGN 4.22/kg and BGN 4.04/kg, respectively.

Sugar depreciated by 2.5%, listed at BGN 2.32/kg, while sunflower oil rose by 1.8% to BGN 2.83/litre. Flour type 500 dipped by 2.3% to BGN 1.26/kg, while butter from cow's milk increased by 1.4% at BGN 2.74 for a 125g pack.